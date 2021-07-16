Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

