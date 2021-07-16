Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore Sells 2,911 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore sold 2,911 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $16,796.47.

KALA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,747. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $252.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

