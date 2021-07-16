KBR Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,265% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after buying an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.96 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

