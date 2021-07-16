Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Underperform

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

