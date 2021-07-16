KeeperDAO Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $111.37 or 0.00354446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $64.60 million and $737,705.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00809885 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,189,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,062 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

