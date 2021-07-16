Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEL. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.59.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$594.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

