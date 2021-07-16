Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 4.6%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.39. 3,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 170,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,453 shares of company stock worth $5,307,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

