Kevin James Kooman Acquires 7,392 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.
LMST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
