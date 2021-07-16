Kevin James Kooman Acquires 7,392 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.

LMST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

