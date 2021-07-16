Kevin Lee Sells 1,936 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

