KeyCorp Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $555.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $535.70.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $514.48 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $387.93 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.