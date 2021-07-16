KeyCorp Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $236.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.93. 618,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $225.30.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.