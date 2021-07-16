KeyCorp Weighs in on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $993.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

