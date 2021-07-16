Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.68

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.68 and last traded at $158.37, with a volume of 2435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.42.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

