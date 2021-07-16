keyTango 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $265,468.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, keyTango has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. keyTango has a market capitalization of $336,386.52 and approximately $265,468.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.00819140 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

TANGO is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,298,630 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

