Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $497.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.