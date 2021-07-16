Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Insider Sells $405,928.35 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35.

NYSE KFS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

