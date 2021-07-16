Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.98.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE:K opened at C$8.14 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.89.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.1295076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.