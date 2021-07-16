Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,203,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,076,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

