Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,567 shares.The stock last traded at $41.45 and had previously closed at $40.88.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

