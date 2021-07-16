Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $125.76. 43,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,615. The company has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.