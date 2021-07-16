Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $10.10 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 327,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. 12,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,769. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

