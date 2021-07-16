Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $18.95 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 59.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. 150,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

