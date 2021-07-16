Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $12.72 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.26. 19,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,904. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $184.58 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

