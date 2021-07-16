KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,800 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

KKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

