Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $53.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 24449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.