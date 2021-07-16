Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

