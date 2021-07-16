Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.07 ($60.08).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

