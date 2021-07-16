Konomi Network (KONO) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $1.25 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00825206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

