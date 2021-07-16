Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

