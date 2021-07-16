Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRN. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.78 ($98.56).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Thursday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.25 ($94.41). The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €76.88.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

