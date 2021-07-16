K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of SDF opened at €12.33 ($14.50) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

