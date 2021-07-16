Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $40.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,524 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $50.90 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.