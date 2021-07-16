Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121,271.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $597,986.46 and approximately $121,271.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00104368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00146283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,696.54 or 1.00331518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

