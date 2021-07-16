Laurie Keating Sells 6,812 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

