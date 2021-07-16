Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 982 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

LAKE opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

