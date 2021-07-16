Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StarTek were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $6.98 on Friday. StarTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

