Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

