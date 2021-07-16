Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth $148,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,550 shares of company stock worth $1,319,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $406.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.