Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.