Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

