Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

Shares of LAZY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

