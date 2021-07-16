LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

LCII stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.03. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

