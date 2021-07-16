Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the June 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

LFTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 31,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,253. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,034,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

