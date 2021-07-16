LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LEGIF. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$157.00 during trading on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.89.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

