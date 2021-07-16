Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $389.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $74,816.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,757,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $174,584.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,811,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,280. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 84.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.