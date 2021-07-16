Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Leju by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leju in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82. Leju Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

