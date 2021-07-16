Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 3.6%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 415,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,026,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

