LHT Reaches Market Cap of $128,533.15 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $128,533.15 and approximately $13.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006393 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

