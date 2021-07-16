Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.50. Liberty Global shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

