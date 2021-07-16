Liberty Media Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 21st (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Liberty Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberty Media Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LMACU stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,164,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.